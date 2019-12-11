Doctor commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:05 pm 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: A doctor allegedly committed suicide at her house in SR Nagar on Tuesday. M Shravani (35), lived along with her six-year-old son at Kalyan Nagar in S R Nagar police station area. She had got divorced two years ago.

Shravani’s parents had recently got her married to one Srinivas Raju, a software professional from Chennai. “Raju wanted Shravani to shift to Chennai, but she was not interested,” her family members told the police.

On Tuesday morning, the doctor locked herself inside the washroom of her house and hanged herself from the ventilator using a bedsheet. The family members who had grew suspicious as she did not come out of the washroom, broke open the doors only to find the body. The S R Nagar police shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy, after which it was handed over to the family on Wednesday.

