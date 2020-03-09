Doctor shoots himself dead in Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar

By | Published: 4:06 pm 4:14 pm

Hyderabad: A doctor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a firearm in his house in Saket Mithila in Jawaharnagar here on Monday.

The victim Ravindra Kumar, the managing director of Aditya Hospitals in Dammaiguda, is believed to have shot himself with a revolver in his bedroom.

On receiving information, the Jawaharnagar police reached the spot and took up investigation. The CLUES team too reached the spot.

Officials are searching the villa to check if Ravindra Kumar left any suicide note. They said the reason for suicide was yet to be ascertained. The body was meanwhile shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

