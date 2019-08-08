Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson bowled over by Baahubali 2

By | Published: 6:26 pm

The second part of the SS Rajamouli-directed saga released in 2017 and the filmmaker continues to be under the impact of the Telugu language film’s visual effects.Derrickson took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a clip from the film which was originally posted by a user.

The video shows the scene in which actor Prabhas’ Mahindra/Shivudu uses a coconut tree as a cannonball to catapult soldiers to breach the gates of Mahishmati.”Behold, India’s ‘Baahubali 2’!” the director captioned the 57 second-long clip.

The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015. The series also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nassar.The franchise went on to become a blockbuster, with The Conclusion grossing over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Derrickson is set to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the follow-up to the 2016 film. It is slated to be released in 2021.