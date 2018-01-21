Doctor stuns with flute performance at Tyagaraja Music Festival

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: A doctor by profession and flautist by passion, city-based TLN Swamy left the audience spellbound with his Carnatic vocals and artwork at the Tyagaraja Music Festival on Saturday.

Working as a pulmonologist in Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Swamy managed to keep his passion for the flute alive. Apart from being a doctor and flautist, his versatility stretches to include him as an artist and poet too. Captivating music lovers for over 15 minutes, Swamy took the audience into the world of classical music with his astonishing performance at the four-day music festival.

“Since childhood, I had a passion to learn the flute. But, I did not get an opportunity to learn it until I got my MBBS degree. Though it is difficult to practice, I take my own time to stay in touch with it,” he says.

Swamy says he wants to learn the nuances of music and apply it to flute. “I am also keen on introducing my children to flute and make them aware of classical music,” he says.