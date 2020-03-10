Doctor suicide: Hyderabad Cops to quiz family members

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police, who are probing the alleged suicide case of a doctor in Jawaharnagar on Monday, are now taking steps to question the family members. Ravindra Kumar (32), managing director of Aditya Hospitals in Dammaiguda, had allegedly shot himself to death with a licensed firearm at his house early on Monday. The police had seized the weapon, the mobile phone of the doctor and a few other articles from the house for investigation. The police learned that the doctor had financial and family issues which reportedly provoked him to resort to the extreme step.

Police officials said family members would be questioned to know about the financial transactions and dealings of the doctor. The articles including the gun seized from the house will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. The police are writing to the telecom operator to provide the call data of the doctor to know whom he had spoken to in the last few days and hours before he died.

