Doctor with a humane touch in Vikarabad

Pudur (Vikarabad district): With the sole objective of taking basic health services to the doorstep of the poor, Padma Shri Dr AS Narayana began his mission two-and-a-half decades ago at Pudur village where he offered free health services. Dr Narayana, an 80-year-old veteran dentist, who has over 55 years of experience in the field of medicine, has since been offering free health services to people living in and around Pudur through Sai Oral Health Foundation which he founded.

The doctors at the Foundation have so attended to over one lakh patients who are below poverty line. They organise health camps every Thursday at Sai Oral Health Foundation’s premises at Manneguda Cross Road. Dr Narayana has built separate buildings for eye, dental and regular medical checkups besides employing six para-medical staff, and a doctor.

It is working closely with LV Prasad Eye Institute, MS Reddy Eye Hospital and other hospitals. Experts from Sai Dental College, Vikarabad, MS Reddy Eye Hospital and other hospitals come to Pudur every Thursday. The Foundation has facilitated over 8,000 eye services during the past 25 years.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr Narayana said that at least 200 people turn up every Thursday. After conducting the tests, they are referred to various government and private hospitals which provide free treatment. “We pursue each case until the patient gets cured of ailments,” he said.

Kothiripally Shekar (19), son of Venkataiah and resident of Pudur, told Telangana Today that his entire family had lost hope of his father recovering from ill-health during the late 1990s. Dr Narayana, who was going through the village, saw Venkataiah and took him to NIMS, Hyderabad. After two months of treatment, Shekar said his father had fully recovered. “The incident happened before my birth and my only sister was very young,” he said.

Patients from Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and also from bordering villages of Karnataka visit the health camp. Inspired by his work, some locals have been serving free meal to the patients. Even at this age, Dr Narayana comes to the camp every Thursday and interacts with patients.

“I wanted to give something back to society as I am here today only because of the support of the people,” said Dr Narayana, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2002.

The Foundation is also present in Nalgonda and Krishna districts.

