Doctors allay fears of citizens over corona testing lab in Medak

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Medak: Doctors of Area Hospital Medak, where a coronavirus testing centre has been set up by the State government, on Sunday informed the people that there was nothing to worry about over the setting up of the testing lab in the hospital in Medak town.

The doctors held a press conference to allay the fears of citizens as a section of the people were opposing the government’s decision to set up the testing lab here.

Speaking to news reporters here, Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr P Chandrashekar said that grass-root level health workers across the district will collect samples of the persons with the virus symptoms. “The samples would be brought here with proper care to the hospital for conducting tests,” he said.

Stating that the staff here would work in two shifts to test 32 samples a day, Dr Chandrashekar informed the people that they would start the testing of samples in three day’s time. The Superintendent said they have readied 15 isolation beds, 8 Intensive Care Unit beds and two ventilators to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. He further said that the patients will be brought to the hospital in a specially arranged 108 ambulance by taking all the proper care. Since some patients needed to an external oxygen supply, Dr Chandrashekar said that the government would lay oxygen supply pipelines in Medak Area Hospital under National Health Mission, Community Health Centre-Toopran and Area Hospital in Narsapur, which would enable to provide oxygen supply to 50, 40 and 30 beds respectively in these three hospitals. Doctors of the Hospital, Shivalal Yadav, A Chandrashekar and surveillance officer Naveen Kumar were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .