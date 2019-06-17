Doctors condemn Kolkata incident in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Mancherial: Doctors belonging to private hospitals and nursing homes condemned the assault on a Kolkata’s doctor and demanded that the government take steps to provide protection to doctors. They took out a rally and closed all the hospitals of the town as part of the protest against the incident, here on Monday.

Ch Ramana, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) – Mancherial unit, termed the Kolkata incident as unfortunate and expressed concern over the safety of the doctors working in private hospitals.

He alleged that the Union government was trying to promulgate the flawed National Medical Commission, by scrapping the existing Medical Council of India (MCI) for backing the rich. He faulted it for bringing the medical sector under the Consumer Protection Act and for being irresponsive towards to the doctors’ community.

Ramana urged the government to introduce policies and orders for preventing recurrence of similar incidents in the future and to implement them sincerely. Else, doctors would live under insecurity and this would affect medical services.