‘Doctors Cricket League’ kicks off

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Last weekend, a fun cricket match was organised at Ramcharan Cricket Ground in Shamshabad. It saw 165 doctors come together to participate in a cricket league. The doctors got into 15 teams from Yashoda Hospitals, Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, among other hospitals, and they had a blast.

Hosted by Mighty Sports, the “Doctors Cricket League” Season -7 will be held every Sunday starting on February 9 till March 29 at the same ground in Shamshabad. The first match was played between Yashoda Hospitals vs Rainbow Children’s Hospitals.

Srinivas, CEO of Wealth Organization, graced the occasion as the chief guest and proceeded with the toss which was won by the Rainbow Hospital who chose batting and Yashoda hospitals took bowling.

“It also made for an offbeat gathering for the doctors to interact with each other and for their families as well. The umpires were selected among senior doctors, says Dr Karthik from Yashoda Hospital.

“Normally, a doctor’s life is very busy with hardly any time for sport. Doctors also usually meet under such different circumstances in hospitals. This cricket league happening for the past few years gives them another meeting ground where they had a chance to catch up and have fun,” said Nanda Pandey, co-founder of Mighty Sports.

Over 165 doctors from various hospitals divided into 15 teams will be participating in the cricket league every Sunday. Mighty Sports has been organising the Doctors Cricket League every year for the Doctors of Hyderabad since 2013 and successfully completed four seasons so far.

