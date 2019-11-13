Doctors demand police outpost at Sangareddy government hospital

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Sangareddy: Doctors of Government Hospital, Sangareddy and other staff have demanded that government set up a police outpost at the entrance of the Government Hospital to provide security to the staff of the hospital and help the discharge duties without any issues.

The Doctors and other staff have staged a protest on the hospital premises condemning the attack on a duty doctor and a nurse by the kin of a patient, who died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment. Supported by AITUC leaders, the hospital staff took out a rally protesting the attack. Dasarath (45), a resident of Govindapur Tanda of Zaheerabad Mandal, was brought to the hospital at 4 am on Tuesday. Dasarath, who was suffering from jaundice, died in the hospital at 10 am. Holding the hospital staff responsible, the kin of the Dasarath attacked a duty doctor and a nurse. They have staged a protest on the premises of the Hospital. Local CPI (M) leaders have joined them and demanded Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the victim’s family. However, the doctors have clarified that Dasarath was suffering from kidney and liver issues by the time he was brought to the hospital. Though they have provided necessary treatment, he died within hours.

AITUC leader, Bhimrao Patil has said that they will also present representation to Superintendent of Police, S Chandrashekar Reddy and Collector, M Hanumanth Rao asking them to post a Police outpost at the hospital. He has also demanded stringent action against the people those who attacked the hospital staff and asked the Police to arrest the who attacked the doctors. Patil further said that they can not discharge duties unless they were provided security.

As part of their protests, the doctors have said that they will organise protests at all the hospitals in Sangareddy district for the next five days. They have further said the staff of government hospitals working across Telangana will join protests if the government fails to initiate action against the culprits.

Doctors Kiran Kumar, Anil, Ashok, Sham Sunder, Balu, Vishunvardhan Reddy and others participated in the protest programme today.

