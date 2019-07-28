‘Doctors for Clean Air’ launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: In an attempt to reach out to the masses on managing the critical issue of air pollution and come-up with local solutions to reduce it, a voluntary organisation ‘Doctors for Clean Air’ for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was launched here on Sunday.

Under Doctors for Clean Air, physicians will join the initiative and work with local administration and citizens groups to come up with local solutions to tackle this problem. The voluntary organisation also plans to take-up research to understand the health implications of prolonged exposure to air pollution.

“Air pollution affects nearly all of us and understanding the scope and the impact of air pollution is the first step in keeping our air safe,” said Chief Secretary, SK Joshi, who launched the TS and AP chapters of Doctors for Clean Air.

The Doctors for Clean Air will be led by noted breast cancer specialist and president elect of The Association of Surgeons of India, Dr P Raghu Ram. “It is our sincere attempt at reaching out to the public and talk about the ill effects of air pollution in both the States,” he said.

According to Doctors for Clean Air, there are 6 CAAQMS (Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations) in Hyderabad and the average AQI (Air Quality Index) in the city ranges from 150 to 230 which is more than three times the acceptable limits recommended by WHO. Exposure to AQI of over 150 is equivalent to smoking seven cigarettes a day.

