Doctors from Hyderabad caution on World Stroke Day

Hyderabad: The present-day lifestyle has become a major cause of concern for the spurt in cases of brain strokes among young professionals. In the last few years, neurologists in Hyderabad point out that they have come across numerous instances of stroke victims who are aged between 40 years and 45 years with a history of smoking, alcohol consumption and substance abuse.

On the occasion of World Stroke Day on Tuesday, neuro specialists have made it clear that strokes are not just confined to the elderly aged above 60 years anymore. On the contrary, it is the younger demographic, which is falling prey to the strokes, they said.

“Thanks to modern lifestyle, youth are getting affected by strokes. A healthy lifestyle is mandatory to avoid strokes,” said Dr Ashok Kumar Dash, a general physician from Yashoda Hospitals. Former president of Indian Stroke Association and neurologist from KIMS, Dr Subhash Kaul said that young professionals tend to destress by indulging in smoking and consuming alcohol, a perfect recipe for a brain stroke.

“Smoking is a bigger stroke risk factor for women who have a history of migraines and are on oral contraceptives. In the last one year we have seen several young professionals succumbing to stroke due to the risk factors of smoking and stress,” he said.

What should a family do for a stroke patient?

Doctors advise people to focus on FAST (Face, Arm, Speech and Time) principle while dealing with stroke victims. Among typical stroke victims, the face tends to droop, the arms become weak and the speech becomes slurry. Close relatives and friends must watch for these symptoms. Patients must be taken to a stroke-ready hospital in quick time, typically between 4.5 hours and 6 hours. Relatives can make the stroke patients lie down on one side and should never try or force feed them with water or food.

If the person is wearing tight clothing, then loosen them immediately. The relatives also can keep regular pillow under the head of the patient and wait for assistance.

