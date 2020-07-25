Doctors urge CM KCR to fasttrack new Osmania Hospital buildings

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Support for construction of a new building for the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at Afzalgunj is gathering momentum with several senior doctors writing to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday, urging him to unveil a development plan for the hospital soon.

The doctors said the dilapidated heritage building posed clear danger not only for patients but also for doctors. “We urge the Chief Minister to take steps for immediate construction of the new OGH building within the same campus,” members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana, Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA) and Osmania Medical College Old Boys Association, said.

The support for a new building from members of the three organisations, which also comprises alumni of Osmania Medical College (OMC) from across the globe, has strengthened the stand of the Joint Action Committee of the Telangana State Junior Doctors Association (TJDA), which has been conducting daily one-hour protests on the hospital campus.

“We fear that our great institution will further deteriorate and become unfit for medical education and clinical services. The OGH at one time was one of the premier hospitals catering not only to the needs of Telangana but also to patients from across India. It has the rare distinction of having the most advanced facilities. OGH was also among the first in India to introduce faculties of super-specialisation in the entire country,” IMA members said.

On an average, the hospital has been catering to nearly 3,000 outpatients, in addition to taking up 300 admissions. “Over the years, the OGH has generated great physicians, who have gone on to become world-class leaders in their respective specialties. The dilapidated structure is hindering the academic excellence of its students. As a result, the teaching standards for MBBS and PG students have been affected. There has been a gradual decline in the number of case materials, which is needed for proper medical education,” THANA and OGH Alumni members said.

“Considering the history of OGH and the sentiments of the past and present physicians, we wholeheartedly urge the Chief Minister to take steps for immediate construction of the new Osmania Hospital building,” they said.

In the past few days, the demand for a new building for the OGH has become quite loud among the community of government doctors, especially after rainwater inundated a few wards in the old heritage building. Following this, Director of Medical Education Dr. K Ramesh Reddy had directed the hospital management to vacate the building and seal it.

