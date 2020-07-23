Documentary on development of Sircilla screened at Telangana Bhavan

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: A twelve-minute documentary on the development of Siricilla which was shot and edited over a period of two months by producer Srinivas Gupta was screened at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters here on Thursday. The screening was on the eve of the birthday celebrations of IT and Industries Minister and Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao who celebrates his birthday on Friday.

After the preview, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the party cadre will take up only service activities on the occasion of Rama Rao’s birthday. “We have already instructed the cadre not to go for extravagant programmes but to take up planting of trees under Haritha Haram, blood donation, distribution of fruits. I specially appreciate Srinivas Gupta for making this documentary encapsulating the development of Sircilla under the leadership of the young working president of the party,” he said.

He said the Minister was one of the few young leaders in the country who have proved their mettle within a short period of taking up the responsibilities. He also proved his worth in the international arena. “The Central government also has commended him time and again for his achievements. The young leader with a vision has taken several initiatives even during the Covid-19 induced lockdown period,” Srinivas Yadav said.

He said the party will achieve many more laurels under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is striving hard for the development of the State despite the hindrances created by opposition parties.

Government Whip Balka Suman said the cadre have been instructed to wear masks and maintain physical distancing while participating in the birthday celebrations of the party working president.

Srinivas Gupta said that one must compare the Sircilla of six years ago with the present day development. “Not just Sircilla, all the 119 Assembly constituencies are developing at a rapid pace,” he observed.

In a record setting effort by the party cadres on the occasion of Rama Rao’s birthday in Hyderabad, over 2,000 of them are expected to participate in a blood donation camp under the leadership of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath on Friday.

In a statement, the MLA said the event will take place at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy indoor stadium from 9 am to 3pm on Friday. He said that arrangements have been made to ensure sufficient distancing between donors.

