Documentary on Kolams wins award in international film festival

By | Published: 12:51 am

Adilabad: A 10-minute documentary on life of Kolams, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, inhabiting various parts of erstwhile Adilabad district won special jury award in an international film festival held in Madhya Pradesh from December 21 and 23. The film was made by V6 news channel. It was directed by Jennifer Alphonsse, a young film maker from Hyderabad.

Jennifer told ‘Telangana Today’ that she was elated to learn the news and she could not receive the award as she was unwell. She said that through the documentary, she tried to convey traditions and culture of Kolam tribe whose number has declined over the decades. She thanked producers and crew members for extending unwavering support while making the film.

The filmmaker shot to fame when her short film ‘Kachra’ which won three awards including prestigious Nandi award. Her maiden short film ‘Strangerssss’ achieved 17 international awards in various categories. She had made a documentary film on Nagoba Jatara which received an award in an International Film Festival. She had directed another documentary on Gussadi dance of ethnic tribes of Adilabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.