Documentary on tigers screened for kids in Hyderabad

Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: With a day to go for the International Tiger Day on Monday, the city’s Nehru Zoological Park on Sunday organised some special programmes to celebrate the occasion.

And as part of the event, the zoo invited children from an orphanage to take part in the celebrations. Competitions were also held for students in drawing, slogan writing, zoo officials said.

The students, with several visitors joining in, took out a march to the tiger enclosure chanting slogans to save the tiger, the zoo said. A special screening of a documentary film of tigers was held as part of the events, the zoo said.

The zoo is home to nine Royal Bengal Tigers and 12 white tigers. According to a release from the zoo, along with children from the Abhi Sai Datta Orphan Home as well as some other schools, students from St Anns College for Women and RBVRR College also took part in the events.

