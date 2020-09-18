Dodge pesky calls with Doosra

City-based Ten20 Infomedia launches virtual number service

Hyderabad: Many businesses seek our mobile number to either generate a bill, send promos or give discounts. But its use does not end here. There will be more calls cross-selling other products and services.

Hyderabad-based Ten20 Infomedia has designed and developed Doosra, a sim-free virtual mobile number to effectively deal with pesky calls. Doosra, which gives a ten-digit number, allows users to keep their personal mobile number private. Doosra can be given in public places — malls, exhibitions, stores, car dealerships and online stores.

Explaining the use of Doosra, its founder and CEO Aditya Vuchi said that the effort is to ensure that personal mobile is accessible only to family, friends and trusted contacts only. Doosra can be used to communicate with businesses and their associates. It will be able to receive texts or OTPs as well that some businesses send to authenticate the identity of users.

“The consequences of sharing our personal mobile number is we become a target of endless spam calls and messages, attempts of scam, phishing, and fraud, non-stop harassment by strangers and constant violation of privacy by brands,” said Vuchi about the problem the company is trying to solve through the launch of Doosra.

All incoming calls to the Doosra number are automatically blocked or sent to voicemail or let through depending on settings and preferences. All incoming messages are placed in the `Messages’ folder on the app and can be reviewed later. Doosra app does not require or ask for access to users’ phone call logs, phonebook, photo gallery, or any other information stored on the phone, like most third party apps do.

Doosra was formally launched Tuesday by Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao. It has all the makings of a unique product and that its potential is huge, he had said adding that he himself has been a victim of spamming and Doosra would be of help to him.

How it works

Doosra stops all unwanted calls with a smart call filter on the app and gives users the power to decide which calls should reach their phones. With the Doosra app, users can call back unknown callers without revealing their personal number. In such cases, the recipient’s screen displays a system-assigned, random ten digit number.

Doosra is a paid service. The company will charge Rs 501 for six months and Rs 701 for one year, Vuchi said adding that the solution is being offered in collaboration with telecom players for giving the virtual number. For KYC, it is piggybacking on the personal mobile number. The portal seeks the personal number at registration to forward the calls coming to the virtual number, Vuchi said adding that it works for mobile calls and not for those made on platforms like Whatsapp and others.

