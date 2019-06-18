Does Angelina Jolie want to date Keanu Reeves?

By | Published: 7:20 pm

American actor Angelina Jolie seems to have moved on after her split with Brad Pitt and now wants to date the internet’s latest obsession, who is none other than actor Keanu Reeves! The 44-year-old actor moved to the Los Feliz neighbourhood in Los Angeles after she parted ways with Brad Pitt nearly three years ago and one of her neighbours happens to Reeves’ mother Patricia Taylor.

Apparently, this is all it takes to spark romance rumours between Jolie and Reeves. According to Celebrity Insider, a major outlet is claiming that Jolie has set her sights on the John Wick actor so she can move on from her ex-husband and put her life back on track after her divorce. The Always Be My Maybe star is reportedly the first man Jolie has been excited about since meeting Pitt back in 2004 on the sets of 2005 thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

According to the tabloid, when Jolie became Patricia’s neighbour, the actor allegedly saw this as her chance to get to know Reeves better. “Keanu’s really close to his mom and visits her all the time. That’s how he came to meet Ange. They found they have a lot in common, and the attraction was definitely there,” an insider told Star.

The source also claimed that Reeves has met Jolie’s children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox and gets along well with them. The source also added that Patricia is fine with the idea of a relationship between her son and the Oscar-winning actor because she is ready for her son to settle down.