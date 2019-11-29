Does Anushka prefer women-centric films?

By | Published: 7:37 pm

For quite a long time after Baahubali and Rudramadevi, the gorgeous heroine Anushka Shetty didn’t really sign up any project. Reasons best known to her, she turned down many an offer from big production houses by repeatedly saying that she was not ready to take up any job. The apparent reason was weight gain during Size Zero.

As she put on weight to suit the character in Size Zero, Anushka paid a high penalty for her choice. Despite workout sessions and diet restrictions, she couldn’t shed the extra kilos she put on. This made a big producer comment that the industry could forget Anushka once for all when she refused to sign a film with Balakrishna.

Nobody expected that she would stage a comeback in a considerably short time. But, what surprised filmmakers in Telugu filmdom is her sudden foray into Tamil industry with Mani Ratnam’s Nishabdam. At a time when advances from a few producers were lying with her, her preference for Tamil and rejection of Telugu films raised questions and eyebrows. Other than Sye Raa, Anushka said no to almost everyone who approached her.

Now the latest news about her next project with Gautham Vasudev Menon based on a novel written by Bollywood filmmaker Govind Nihlani sounds to be a heroine-centric film which caused further disappointment among Telugu producers.

Close sources say that she is no longer interested in pairing with heroes to play characers that are just fun, dance and romance. Anushka seems willing to only endorse scripts based on her like Arundhati, Rudramadevi, or Bhagamathie. Now, we have to wait and watch what the Telugu industry has in store for her.

