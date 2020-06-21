Does charcoal toothpaste whiten teeth?

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Charcoal toothpaste can brighten your smile a little, but it’s not the best whitening agent out there.

Those in pursuit of pearly whites have used charcoal for oral hygiene since Hippocrates recommended it to his fellow Grecians, according to a 1992 study in the British Dental Journal.

Today consumers can find floss, toothpaste, mouthwash and even toothbrushes infused with activated charcoal that promise to whiten teeth and detoxify mouths. The point is, there is no scientifically agreed-upon definition of what it means to detoxify something, or at least not a mouth. And these claims are unsupported by evidence. Even more concerning, the safety and toxicity of these charcoal-based dental products hasn’t been tested.

Granted, activated charcoal is a well established treatment for some poisons and acute overdoses. Common charcoal is made from materials such as peat, coal and wood, but making activated charcoal involves the additional step of heating regular charcoal in the presence of a gas. This process causes the charcoal to develop lots of internal spaces or pores, which helps activated charcoal trap chemicals.