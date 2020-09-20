Does chocolate cause acne?

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Chocolate does not cause acne. Acne is caused by overactive sebaceous glands.

Sebaceous glands are microscopic glands connected to the hair follicles. Their job is to secrete skin oil (sebum), which travels up the shaft of the hair and out onto the skin in order to waterproof the body. If the glands secrete too much skin oil, the channel along the hair’s shaft becomes clogged. As a result, a buildup of skin oil and dead cells occurs in the glands and the hair follicle. This stagnant, clogged mass just below the skin’s surface becomes infected with bacteria and turns into a pimple.

Sebaceous glands accelerate their secretions in response to high levels of hormones, such as present during puberty.

The causes of acne are therefore — elevated hormones, sebaceous glands that are overly sensitive to hormones, and the presence of bacteria that take advantage of the situation.

Chocolate has no effect on acne, according to a study done by Dr James E Fulton.

Though chocolate does not affect acne, anything that raises the levels of hormones will worsen acne. For example, using testosterone replacement therapy to boost abnormally low testosterone levels can worsen acne.

