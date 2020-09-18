Does face mask inhibit flow of air?

The good news is that if we find ourselves in a dysfunctional breathing pattern, we can easily override it and get rid of any symptoms.

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its seventh consecutive month, experts agree that masking is as important as ever to contain the spread of the virus. World Health Organisation officials confirmed in July that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can be spread through respiratory droplets (via a cough or sneeze) or from airborne transmission, when viral particulates spread long distances through the air.

In both instances, face masks prevent the virus from entering into the nose and lungs, and can prevent transmission altogether or prevent severe infections if a person does get sick.

But despite being potentially life-saving, masks have been hard for some to accept. Many users report breathlessness, sweating, nausea and increased heart rate from masking — even though doctors have said repeatedly that masks do not inhibit the flow of oxygen.

Wearing a standard surgical face mask or a cloth mask does not lower a person’s oxygen levels. Nor does mask wearing trap a significant amount of carbon dioxide.

Most of us aren’t used to wearing face masks, and the sensation of having a mask on your face might make someone anxious or uncomfortable. Although much of our breathing is unconscious and driven by our respiratory center, it can also be influenced by the mind. When we’re feeling discomfort, even subconsciously, it can change the way we breathe. For instance, if we exhale and it causes our glasses to fog up, we might compensate for that discomfort by not exhaling fully on our next breath.

Changing our breathing patterns subconsciously can lead to an abnormal breathing pattern. Either we hyperventilate, meaning we’re breathing too quickly, or we hypoventilate, meaning we breathe too slowly or too shallow. Either one of these dysfunctional breathing patterns can lead to the dizziness or breathlessness that people often mistake for a lack of oxygen or a buildup of carbon dioxide inside their mask.

The good news is that if we find ourselves in a dysfunctional breathing pattern, we can easily override it and get rid of any symptoms. The best strategy to reset our natural breathing pattern is something that is common in yoga.

While breathing comes naturally to most of us, breathing with a mask is a skill that takes practice. If mask-wearing is particularly uncomfortable, we can normalise it by wearing a mask during a distracting activity, such as watching TV or playing video games. Soon enough breathing with a mask will become second nature.