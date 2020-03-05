Does Homoeopathy prevent corona infection?

By | Dr Venugopal Gouri | Published: 6:17 pm

There is a sense of fear and anxiety amongst the denizens of Telangana ever since a positive case of Corona infection has been found in Hyderabad. The World Health Organization at this point of time has confirmed that there have been over 80,000 confirmed cases all over the world. While there have been 3,000 deaths, the encouraging figure is that over 55,000 of the Corona positive patients have returned home safe and sound.

We are now aware that the infection spreads from the infected person to the other though droplet infections of sneezing and coughing. When the healthy person inhales the same, it spreads into the immune system. When our immune system encounters a harmful pathogen in the form of bacteria, virus or fungus, it produces chemicals in the form of antibodies to neutralise the agent.

But in the case of COVID-19 virus, it has a surprise element. This form of the virus has never been encountered by mankind till date as it used to be found only in animals like bats and snakes. It has accidentally crossed to one human being causing an infection from whom it has started to spread to others.

Help from homoeopathy

From plague and typhus of the 18th century, cholera epidemic of the 19th century, influenza at the beginning of the 20th century when 30% of the human race was affected to the Covid-19 of the 21st century, Homoeopathic medicine has seen it all! Homoeopathic medicine works on the principle of “Similia Similibus Curentur”.

In the sense, there are a set of symptoms a disease produces. If there is a substance which can produce all the similar symptoms of the disease, it is taken and put through process of potentisation when the crude substance is refined and activated into a potent medicine.

This medicine, when given to a person with the disease, sensitises the immune system to fight the invader, thereby curing the disease. According to WHO, every patient of Covid-19 has had fever as the common symptom apart from sore throat and cough. In a period of 5-9 days, it can spread to the lungs to produce symptoms similar to pneumonia.

Prevention

Based on the symptoms of the infection as entailed by the WHO about the subjects in China, the Ministry of AYUSH has finalised a medicine in the form of ‘Arsenic alb 30’ and suggested to give it to the vulnerable population. As the infection has gotten active only in the past few days, the preventive medicine is now being administered to all citizens.

* It is safe for infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women, people suffering with any other ailments, and does not have any side-effects. It can be administered easily and does not come in the way of usage of any other systems of medicine for any other health issues.

* There are also doubts raised as to how a medicine can be prepared for something which is new. It is a fact that the virus is absolutely new to the human immune system but the symptoms, the virulence with which it attacks, etc., are similar to many previous viruses like SARS. So it has not been difficult to come to a conclusion as far as medicine is concerned.

* If one is on this preventive and still develops symptoms, could the treatment get delayed? If a person develops symptoms, he/she should get in touch with a homoeopath right away to figure out what kind of infection it is and get treated promptly after necessary investigations.

* There is also a common misconception that homeopathy works slowly. It is only a myth as the right homeopathic remedy will show results in the first 24 hours itself.

