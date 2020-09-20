Does thinking help in burning calories?

The cognitive practice of thinking does burn calories, but this utilisation of energy is not massive enough to affect the individual on the whole

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Yes, our body burns calories even as we sit in a chair, just thinking.

The brain is a human being’s central organ that maintains all bodily functions. It accounts for just 2% of the body’s weight, yet utilises about 20% of the body’s energy. Most of the energy the brain gets is from breaking down glucose.

Our brain works, even when we sleep. Our neurons are always firing to keep us alive, and it takes a lot of energy for a neuron to pass an impulse along. The brain operates continuously as it takes care of a wide range of actions. It receives stimuli, sends responses, monitors involuntary actions, and maintains homeostasis. It is also in continuous communication with the body’s internal organs. All of this requires a minimum amount of necessary energy called the ‘Baseline Energy Requirement’.

The brain utilizes about 300 calories per day to keep things in order. Over and above that baseline, cognitive tasks like learning, thinking, and calculating might cause an increase in metabolism in the brain.

It was found that on average, the entire brain consumes about 0.25 calories per minute. A cognitive task was seen to cause an approximate 1% increase across the entire brain. So far, there is some evidence that performing difficult tasks like learning a new language or performing maths might increase the brain’s glucose usage.

But you cannot reduce your weight by just thinking a lot.

When we talk about increased calorie utilisation, the overall change in the body’s glucose consumption is minute. Solving mathematics will increase the glucose uptake in the brain by no more than 20 calories of the 300 calories (baseline energy requirement). Hence, the increase in calorie utilisation is trivial in comparison to the brains’ overall energy consumption.

While ‘thinking’ gives our brains a boost and jogs our memory, what could really help us lose weight is going on an actual jog!

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .