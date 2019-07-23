Dog stolen from home in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 pm

Hyderabad: Bike-borne miscreants took away a dog from the streets of Sainikpuri under the Neredmet police station limits on Monday.

The owner of the dog Vamshi in his complaint made to the police said that his pet dog was playing outside the house when three persons on a scooter took it away. The owner along with the complaint presented the video recorded by the surveillance cameras installed at the house.

Basing on a complaint the police registered a case of theft and took up investigation. More details are awaited.

