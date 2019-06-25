Dogs maul spotted deer to death in Asifabad

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A spotted deer was killed after being mauled by stray dogs at Chilapalli village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Tuesday.

Sources said the dogs attacked the wild animal when it strayed out of the forest supposedly in search of food at a railway gate near the village. The locals informed forest authorities about the incident. They shifted the carcass to the office of Sirpur T Forest Range Officer.

An autopsy of the body was performed and the carcass would be buried after receiving a report from the veterinary doctor, said an official.

In another incident, two persons and 10 cows were injured when a pack of a strays went berserk at Godapur in Kubheer mandal of Nirmal district. Locals demanded that the officials concerned take steps to address the dog menace and prevent recurrence of such incidents.