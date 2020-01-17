Dolittle: Downey takes his younger audience on a fun ride

By | Published: 5:48 pm

When I first saw Dr Dolittle, it was Eddie Murphy. Not Rex Harrison talking or singing to animals not even the Iron Man!!

We know the basics – Dr Dolittle can talk – with animals too. It was and always is for kids. This Stephen Gaghan’s overhaul does disappoint. The problem is, it is no longer cute. It has evolved. To the uninitiated, this was short last decade (in 2018). Robert Downey Jr., obviously had other important things.

It has been seven years since the doctor’s wife passed away. He is in recluse in Victorian England at Dolittle Manor. He only has his animals for company. As luck would have it, two kids – Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collette) and Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado) walks into his life and he gets to know that Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) falls ill. It is up to the doctor and his companions to head to a mythical island in search of a cure. And he has a sinister rival doctor (Michael Sheen) who obviously wants the limelight.

One needs to understand that the movie is about a doctor who talks to animals – it is supposed to be juvenile. The plot is silly. It is supposed to be cartoonish. If you are looking for something along the lines of Downey’s previous endeavours (he has done films like Sherlock Holmes and Zodiac and he will always be the Iron Man). Director Stephen does his best to ensure that the plot does not deviate. That, tragically is not enough. The effects are rickety and inaccurate, an inexcusable lapse given the money spent. Allegedly, the reason for re-shooting was to add a little bit of comedy. It too is juvenile. QV’s octopus says “snitches get stitches”. The animal cast is huge – Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes and not to mention Selena Gomez. A special mention to Jason Mantzoukas as the romantic yet unreliable dragonfly.

The one word that can describe this 102 minute outing is passable. The film does have its moments.

Marion Cotillard’s revolutionary fox suggesting she should kill a child with the help of Selena Gomez’s friendly giraffe, a stick insect spying on Jim Broadbent, Downey giving Frances de la Tour’s short-tempered dragon a colonoscopy. It may not be a catastrophe, but it may not tickle you as much as you want it to.

Downey does what he does best. He is stylish. He hasn’t lost his charisma at all. He is still that philanthropist, millionaire and genius. He carries the entire film on his shoulders.

Dolittle should stick with animals!!

