Dollar dream turning sour

Published: 12:10 am 11:40 pm

Massive layoffs and an uncertain future stare at thousands of Indian professionals working in the United States on H-1B visas. As America is grappling with the fallout of the worst ever public health crisis in decades following the coronavirus pandemic, several companies are resorting to huge layoffs. The situation is bound to deteriorate further as the pandemic is set to reach its peak in a few weeks. According to an estimate, some 47 million people could be rendered unemployed. The current federal rules require an H-1B visa holder to leave the US along with their family members within 60 days of losing their job. A record 3.3 million Americans have filed initial jobless claims for the week ending March 21. Indians form a major chunk of the technology professionals working on H-1B visas. There is a need to relax the rules to enable those who are laid off from their jobs to continue to stay in the country for at least six months by which time the coronavirus storm would, hopefully, subside. The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows the US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year, mainly from countries like India and China. Those on H-1B visas are not eligible for unemployment benefits. They are also not entitled to the social security benefits, even though there are deductions from their salary for this purpose. Initial reports suggest that a large number of H-1B employees are being laid off.

The rapidly deteriorating economic conditions in the US will have a significant impact on H-1B workers. Most of them are from India and cannot travel home with children, who are US citizens, as many nations, including India, have announced an entry ban. Already, the protectionist policies of the Trump administration have been adversely impacting several areas, the key among them is the issuance of work permit visas for foreign skilled workers. Indian IT companies have taken the brunt of the visa restrictions and suffered higher denial rates for H-1B visas. The denial rates have increased significantly from just 6% in 2015 to 24% last year. It must be pointed out that the fate of thousands of Indians chasing their dreams in the Land of Opportunity is inexorably linked to the US immigration system. Notwithstanding its avowed policy of encouraging merit-based immigration, the objective of the present Republican dispensation appears to be to make it more difficult for the well-educated foreign nationals to work in America. Experts have been warning that restrictive H-1B policies could lead to exporting more jobs and businesses to countries like Canada and make America lag behind in innovation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .