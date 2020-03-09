Dolly Parton wants to pose for Playboy on 75th b’day

By | Published: 7:15 pm

The country icon, who turned 74 in January, says she would love to pose for Playboy again for her next birthday. “I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again,” she told 60 Minutes Australia.

Parton first appeared on the magazine’s October 1978 cover. She wore a strapless top and bunny ears, when she was 32. She was the first country star to grace the cover. Asked if she would wear the same outfit on the new cover, Parton jokes: “Maybe! I could probably use it.”

In the interview, the Jolene singer also opened up about her cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have,” Parton said, adding: “The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much.”She has always been open about her looks, and even once famously quipped: “It costs a lot to look this cheap”.