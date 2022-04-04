Dolphin Population in Chilika Lake

Hyderabad: The dolphin population along Odisha’s coast and in its water bodies has increased but the number of Irrawaddy dolphins in Chilika lake has fallen. A total of six species of dolphins — Irrawaddy, bottlenose, humpback, striped, finless and spinner dolphins — have been recorded. Wildlife activists are elated over the sizeable growth in the population of endangered Irrawaddy dolphins, which are mostly found in Chilika lake.

Chilika lake saw the numbers of Irrawaddy dolphins drop from 162 in 2021 to 151 this year. Overall dolphin population in Odisha increases from 544 to 726 in a year. The increase in dolphin population is largely due to high sighting in the Mangrove Wildlife Division

Different species of Dolphins

Irrawaddy Dolphins: Irrawaddy dolphins are found in coastal areas in South and Southeast Asia, and in three rivers: the Ayeyarwady (Myanmar), the Mahakam (Indonesian Borneo) and the Mekong. The Mekong River Irrawaddy dolphins inhabit a 118-mile stretch of the river between Cambodia and Lao PDR. Conservation Status according to IUCN Red List is endangered

Indo- Pacific Bottlenose Dolphin: Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphins generally occur in shallow coastal waters of the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia and Australia. Conservation Status according to the IUCN Red List is near threatened.

Indian Ocean Humpback Dolphins: The Indian Ocean Humpback Dolphin occurs within the Indian Ocean from South Africa to India. Conservation Status as per IUCN Red List is endangered

Striped Dolphins: The striped dolphin inhabits temperate or tropical, off-shore waters. It is found in abundance in the North and South Atlantic Oceans, including the Mediterranean and Gulf of Mexico, the Indian Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean. Conservation Status according to the IUCN Red List is of least concern

Finless Dolphins: The finless porpoise originally inhabited salt water niches along the coast of the Indo-Pacific Ocean. Conservation Status as per the IUCN Red List says is critically endangered

Spinner Dolphin: The spinner dolphin is a small dolphin found in off-shore tropical waters around the world. It is famous for its acrobatic displays in which it rotates around its longitudinal axis as it leaps through the air. Conservation Status as per IUCN Red List say it is least concern.

Chilika Lake

Chilika is Asia’s largest and world’s second largest lagoon. It lies on the east coast of India in the state of Odisha, separated from the mighty Bay of Bengal by a small strip of sand.

The lake spreads over Puri, Khurda and Ganjam districts of Odisha on the east coast of India, at the mouth of the Daya River, flowing into the Bay of Bengal, covering an area of over 1,100 square kilometers.

It is the largest wintering ground for migratory birds on the Indian sub-continent and is home to several threatened species of plants and animals.

In 1981, Chilika Lake has designated the first Indian wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

Major attraction at Chilika is Irrawaddy dolphins which are often spotted off Satapada Island. The large Nalabana Island (Forest of Reeds) covering about 16 sq km in the lagoon area was declared a bird sanctuary in 1987.