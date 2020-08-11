Domestic passenger vehicles’ sale eases in July

By | Published: 8:13 pm

New Delhi: The sales contraction in the domestic passenger vehicles segment eased in July compared with earlier month, industry data showed on Tuesday.

A total of 182,779 passenger vehicles were sold in July 2020 in India, 3.86 per cent lower than the 190,115 units sold during the like period of 2019. In June, domestic passenger vehicle sales had halved compared with the same period last year, due to the economic turbulence caused by the coronavirus crisis. Besides, the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday showed that car sales in the country plunged by 12.02 per cent to 102,773 units last month, compared with 116,814 units during the year-ago period. As per SIAM, the data does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors.