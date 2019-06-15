Domestic workers of Telangana demand welfare board

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: As they gear up for International Domestic Workers Day on June 16, domestic workers in the State at a meeting held here on Saturday, demanded an exclusive welfare board, ESI provision, pension and other benefits.

The Telangana Domestic Workers Union (TDWU), which organised the meeting said nearly 15,000 workers in the city and another 50,000 workers across the State were registered with it. Most of the domestic workers are unaware of the rules and the standards of work set by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

TDWU Adviser Lissy Joseph said many workers, especially those coming from other States including Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, were at the mercy of agents to get work. These agents cut their share from the salaries of workers, she said.

“Due to lack of awareness, they are forced to forego their hard-earned money. There is a need for a welfare board to deal with their issues as per rules and law,” Joseph said.

Rajamani, a domestic worker from Old Bowenpally, said, “this apart, we need ESI, maternity benefits and pension. I am 57 and have to take care of my family. I am not sure how many more years I will work”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter