Dominic Thiem not in favour of funds to lower-ranked players

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:06 pm

Hyderabad: Austrian world No.3 tennis player Dominic Thiem said that he was not in favour of giving his money to the proposed fund to be set up to help lower-ranked tennis players around the world.

Recently, Novak Djokovic said that he is in talks with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about setting up a fund to help lower-ranked players who will miss out on prize money because of the cancelled ATP tours. “Quite honestly I have to say that no tennis player will be fighting to survive, even those who are much lower-ranked. None of them are going to starve.”

“I wouldn’t really see why I should give such players money. I would rather give money to people or organisations that really need it,” Thiem said.

The plan proposed by Djokovic would involve raising between $3 million and $4.5 million, with the cash coming from the prize money for the season-ending World Tour Finals or the final bonus pools for top players. “None of us top players got anything handed to us, we all had to fight our way up. I don’t have the guarantee in any job that I will do well and earn lots of money, that’s my opinion on the matter,” he further added.