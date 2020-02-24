Donald Trump, Melania visit Taj Mahal

By | Published: 5:42 pm

Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Taj Mahal on Monday and were given a guided tour of the 17th-century world-famous monument.

The dignitaries, who reached Agra from Ahmedabad, observed the grandeur of the monument built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Upon his arrival at the Agra airport, the Trumps were received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Folk dances were performed at the airport to greet the guests.

As they went to Taj Mahal from the airport, students lined up the streets of the city carrying Indian and American flags.

The US President was wearing a black suit with a yellow collar and his wife was in a white jumpsuit.

The structure with white marble domes and minarets became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1983. Regarded as the monument to love, the Taj Mahal attracts millions of visitors every year.

Several foreign dignitaries have visited Taj Mahal including Princess Diana, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife.

Security had been beefed up in the city ahead of the visit of US president.