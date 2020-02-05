Donate your tresses for a good cause

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Green Trends salon launched a hair donation drive ‘Shair’ in Hyderabad on the occasion of World Cancer Day to make wigs for the needy cancer survivors and raise awareness on cancer care.

This month-long hair donation drive will be conducted across green trends salons in the city till March 4. Donors can walk into of the branches and donate their hair for free. To make a donation, the hair must be at least 10 inches long.

Deepak Praveen, COO of Green Trends Unisex Hair and Style Salon said, “With the Shair programme, we aim to provide wigs free of cost to the needy. I am confident that this initiative will make a significant difference in the society.”A pink clip-on hair extension, that represents the symbol of hair donation and hope, will be given to every donor along with a certificate of appreciation.

