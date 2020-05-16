Donations continue pour in for CMRF to fight COVID-19

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Cotton Millers and Traders Welfare Association donated Rs 35 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the State government in its efforts to contain spreading of Coronavirus. The Association president B Ravinder Reddy and general secretary K Ramesh handed over a cheque to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the presence of Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

