Donations pour in as more join fight against Covid-19

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: People continued their contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and extended support in the fight against Covid-19. Several industrialists and prominent leaders have come forward to contribute to the CMRF.

The philanthropists met IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and handed over the cheques. The Minister appreciated those who came forward to support the government in combating Covid-19.

Despite the lockdown having severe impact on their operations, several micro, small and medium enterprises under the umbrella of Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) came forward and contributed Rs 1.22 crore to the CMRF. TIF president K Sudheer Reddy, secretary SV Raghu and other office bearers along with TSIIC managing director EV Narasimha Reddy handed over the cheque to Rama Rao.

Some of the other major contributions include Rs 1 crore each by Huawei India, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, GSG Builders and Infrastructure Ltd, and AVRA Laboratories Ltd. Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital donated Rs 50 lakh for the cause.

Companies including Duke Biscuits, Ravi Food Pvt Ltd, Sahrudaya Health Care Pvt Ltd, Medicover India, Vensa Foundation and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management donated Rs 25 lakh each to the CMRF, while Vessella Meadows and Secunderabad Club contributed Rs 20 lakh each. While MVSR Engineering College donated Rs 15 lakh, companies like Samrat Irons, Pushpa Bhumi Estate Developers, Greenrich Estates LLP and Fairmount Builders donated Rs 11 lakh each.

Triveni Education Society, Patnam Mahender Reddy Hospital, TSIIC Ltd employees and Keshav Memorial Educational Society donated Rs 10 lakh each.

Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan also transferred Rs 50 lakh to the CMRF to tackle the spread of coronavirus in Telangana. Meanwhile, actor Balakrishna donated Rs 50 lakh and his son-in-law donated Rs 25 lakh to the CMRF. Cricketer Mithali Raj transferred Rs 5 lakh to the CMRF through an online transaction.

While some donated in cash, others donated in kind. Telecommunications giant OnePlus India donated 7,050 PPE suits and 6,220 medical goggles to augment the Telangana government’s efforts to contain coronavirus.

Minister Rama Rao made a special mention about Mora Hanmandlu whom he termed as ‘Citizen Hero and a small farmer with a BIG heart’. Hanmandlu who hails from Adilabad owns a small extent of 4.5 acres which is the means of his livelihood. He harvested his crop and donated Rs 50,000 to corona relief measures.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .