Dondapadu first NRI adopted 100% digital ilterate village

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Dondapadu village in Suryapet district, which was adopted by the NRI, Annapareddy Appi Reddy, under Digithon Digital Village initiative, became the first NRI adopted 100 per cent digital literate village.

As part of the initiative, about 218 villagers of Dondapadu were imparted training of basic computers, digital transactions, including financial literacy for several days. Certificates were distributed to villagers who attended the digital literacy classes.

US-based Reddy adopted the village during a meeting with Digithon chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala in Chicago. Appi Reddy is the first NRI in Telangana to adopt a village for digital literacy.

Sundeep Kumar said more villages can be digitally empowered if other NRIs come forward to adopt their own villages in the coming days. He said empowering the State in terms of digital literacy and digital education was the ultimate goal of Digithon and digital volunteers.

Appireddy said the success of Dondapadu would inspire other villages and NRIs in the future.