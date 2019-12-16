‘Donga’ gets ready to steal the show

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Within a span of one month after Khaidi released, Karthi is bouncing back to hit the Telugu screens on December 20 with Donga. Overwhelmed by the resounding success of Khaidi, Karthi said that he is so much indebted to Telugu audiences for blessing him with love and affection right from Oopiri to Khaidi.

Ahead of the release of Donga, Karthi met the media to talk about his experiences in the journey of Donga which has given him a great opportunity to be associated with stalwarts like Sathyaraj, Seetha and his sister-in-law, Jyothika.

“My previous films in Telugu practically endeared me to a cross-section of audience. But, reaching the audience was never my sole aim. I take up a project only when I like the script. I could complete just 19 films in my 13-year career. That shows my choosy nature about scripts and themes. The script for Donga was crafted by the scriptwriter of Rang De Basanti.

He told me only two lines first. After some time, he came up with two-page content. Later, he narrated the story for two hours,” said Karthi who then thought ‘who could be the director for this script’. “After a thorough brainstorming, we could arrive at Joseph who helmed Drishyam. Of course, Khaidi reached the screens first though the preparation for Donga started two years ago,” the actor added.

Divulging the details of the film, Karthi said that the movie is an intense family drama and veteran actors, who are present in every scene till the end, play vital roles. “Sathyaraj sir portrayed the father character which has a very big say in taking the story forward at every turn. Seetha amma did another pivotal role. My sister-in-law is another pillar of strength to the film.

Donga will look like a combination of Oopiri and Naa Peru Shiva. After the title was finalised, I approached Vamshi Paidipally and asked him whether the title suits the story or not. He told me to go ahead with it. Donga can be a thief who steals your heart also, not necessarily gold or money,” said Karthi.

Sharing that there are multiple emotions in the story that transform the film into a full-length commercial movie, Karthi added, “This is the first film in my career which was completed from start to end in a single stretch within 65 days. Director Joseph has proved to be a big asset to the film. His mark of intriguing suspense is also encapsulated in the film. He is like our Alfred Hitchcock. You will experience a new version with your Karthi.”

