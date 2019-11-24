By | Published: 8:33 pm

Angry Hero Karthi who has recently delivered an emotional blockbuster with Khaidi has another interesting subject titled Donga. Touted to be an emotional action entertainer, Donga is being produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Parallel Minds in Jeethu Joseph’s direction.

The first look and teaser which were released by hero Suriya and King Nagarjuna have received a tremendous response from all corners. Karthi has released the second look of Donga recently. Hero Suriya’s wife Jyothika who happens to be Karthi’s sister-in-law Jyothika is doing a crucial role in this film. “Donga is going to be a memorable film in my career.

I hope audiences who loved all my earlier movies, will surely welcome this film. Donga is a perfect blend of action and emotion. My sister-in-law Jyothika is doing a crucial role and Sathyaraj garu will be seen in an important role,” Karthi said.

“Shooting part has been completed. Currently, the film is undergoing its post-production work. We are planning to release the film worldwide in December,” said a representative of production houses Viacom 18 Studios and Parallel Minds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .