‘Donga’ pre-release sets the mood for fans

By | Published: 10:15 pm

The pre-release event of latest Karthi starrer, Donga was held on Sunday evening to celebrate the movie’s release on December 20. Hero Karthi and Baahubali’s ‘Kattappa’, Sathyaraj graced the event to share their happiness for being cast in a wholesome commercial family entertainer with strong emotional and suspense content.

Karthi said that he was very happy to get such a script that would make a mark in his career. “The film has every element possible to keep the audience completely engrossed. Every character is vital and shoulders the film to make it impressive. In particular, it created a platform for me to learn and energise myself. It is a God-given opportunity to me to share the screen with stalwarts like Sathyaraj sir, Sowkar Janaki garu and Seetha amma. I hope this film will bring a good name and fame to me,” Karthi said.

Satyaraj said that he would never accept a role which doesn’t have proper significance in the story. After these many films, it also quite often becomes difficult to accept a film for the sake of money. This character, to be honest, left me with no guilt. I am fully happy with the way it was designed. All the twists and turns happen through my role alone,” Satyaraj said.

Director Jeethu Joseph felt happy for being chosen as the director for this film as after Drishyam, it proved to be a tough travel for him. “It almost became a routine for me with people asking me a film of the thriller genre. Now, Donga is a big break for me. I had the opportunity to direct an entirely different script with more and more ingredients that virtually draws all sections of the audience to the theatre,” Joseph said.

