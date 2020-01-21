Don’t fall in fake customer care number trap

By | Anil Rachamalla | Published: 12:27 am

We all have the habit of searching for customer care numbers and toll free numbers on search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing and DuckDuckGo etc. whenever we need any help on a stuck transactions or refund or replacements or shipment delay among others. This habit can prove you costly and could land you into a trap of fake toll free/customer care numbers positioned scammer, who is just waiting for these kinds of searches to lure a victim and then get away with their money and personal details.

Recent cases reported

A woman in Bengaluru lost her total bank balance when she dialled a fake food aggregator call centre to seek a refund for her order. As she couldn’t find a customer support number on the food aggregator app, she searched for customer support numbers on search engines and dialled a number from the search results. After she registered her refund request on this fake customer support, her entire bank account was wiped out in just few minutes.

A similar incident happened when a user had a payment issues (stuck due to internet loss) on unified payments interface (UPI) based App. The scammers displayed the fake customer support contact numbers of unified payments interface (UPI) based App on a non-reputed blog which provides all customer support numbers. When users contacted the fake customer support number, the scammer asked for personal details from the users and duped several of them.

Modus Operandi

When the user calls the fake toll-free/ customer support numbers, the user believes it to be a regular customer support centre as they mimic the entire process along with the options, voice and step by step process which the official customer support centres have in practice. Once the user calls the fake customer support, they start communicating and take control of your relevant details and occasionally they use scare-ware tactics like saying if the details are not updated immediately it will result in financial or access loss.

(a) Ask to fill up a Google form which asks for complete details along with the OTP/PIN information

(b) Use screen sharing software’s through which they gain access of your details including the OTP/PIN information

(c) While on communication, the scammers request you to provide an acceptance or confirmation asking for OTP/PIN information

Registering cases

A case can be registered under

• Section 420 (cheating) of IPC

• Section 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act

• Section 66D (impersonation to cheat by using electronic and computer device) of the IT Act

• Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999

• They are also liable for violation of regulations relating to Know Your Customer (KYC) and norms/Anti Money Laundering (AML) Standards.

How to safeguard yourself

• Do not call up the unauthentic numbers appear in the search engines

• Remain skeptical of results that appear in search ads. Listings placed at the top and sides of search pages are typically reserved for advertisements, which scammers can easily purchase and impersonate any app or a bank or any business entity.

• Do not provide your personal details to anyone over the phone. No banks or reputed companies will ask for your personal details like debit card number, CVV and OTP or the UPI PIN numbers

• Only call the customer service numbers printed on a credit card, receipt or found on a company’s official website.

• Contact the business via email or instant messenger that is listed on the app or website. It could be possible that few of the UPI based apps do not have a customer’s support number.

Stay Tuned to Cyber Talk Column on 28th Jan 2020 for real time examples of Cyber Crimes happening through Social Engineering Tactics, brought to you by Anil Rachamalla, End Now Foundation, [email protected]

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .