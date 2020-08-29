Sending messages seeking help for cause, conmen indulging in cybercrimes and cheating people by collecting money

Hyderabad: Next time when you receive a message citing emergency medical situation and pleading urgent help, exercise caution before clicking on the send amount option. For the cry for help could be deceptive, and it could be a cheat at the other end, seeking to misuse your kind-heartedness.

Instances of impersonation accounts tricking people into sending money on the pretext of medical emergency, legal expenses and other emergencies are on the rise prompting the cybercrime police to issue an advisory for the citizens.

The modus operandi works like this. The conmen create a fake account and upload a picture of a person that they collect from social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook etc. “Having done this, the fraudsters send messages on Facebook messenger or Instagram to contact mostly friends or colleagues asking money to meet some emergency. Taking the social media account to be genuine, the receiver of the messages ends up transferring money,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cybercrime, Hyderabad.

In most of the instances, the fraudsters make a request for small amounts of money so that no suspicion arises over the unexpected demand. “Many times, people transfer the money following the request into the accounts provided by the impersonator. It is only later that they realize they were cheated,” said the official.

As a practice, many people keep the phone numbers on the social media platform profiles so as to help new contact reach them. The contact numbers are also picked up from the profile and messages sent through WhatsApp.

“In the display picture, the impersonator uses a photograph of a genuine person which is again downloaded from the social media,” said the ACP. The police following an increase in such complaints advised people to cross check any requests made for transferring money. The police say it is always better to call up the person over the phone and speak to him or a check with a common contact before sending money.

