Don’t fall prey to online matrimony frauds

By | ANIL RACHAMALLA | Published: 12:08 am 11:55 pm

According to the recent online matrimony frauds cases registered with the police and on social medial, fraudsters create fake profiles on matrimonial websites posing as software professionals or doctors or marketing professionals, settled in India and foreign countries and target women, including those who are looking for a second marriage.

After posting an exciting online matrimony profile on any reputed matrimonial site posing as prospective bridegroom, fraudsters befriend women. They use voice-changing apps to pose as parents and guardians of the bridegroom when talking to the women they are trying to scam. Once they gain confidence, the fraudsters ask women to transfer money into their bank accounts citing an emergency.

They disappear without a trace as soon the money is transferred and this modus operandi continues to loot the next victim. There are equal number of cases where the groom is duped as well.

Modus Operandi

They establish trust and get close to the women through mails, online chats or at times by even through phone calls. They then propose marriage and plot a story wherein they say gifts and foreign exchange they were bringing into the country were stopped at the airport by customs and ask for money to clear the procedures. Sometimes, they even say some of their close relative has fallen sick and is admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and they need some urgent money, which will be returned soon. Believing them, the women fall for the bait and transfers the money to the fraudsters’ bank account through online.

How to identify fraudsters

• They are not willing to show their face reluctant to come on video chat

• Reluctant to meet in person for a possible interaction

• Most of the fraudsters create fake profiles and target opposite genders. So be careful

• They express ‘love’ quickly even before fully understanding each other

• Sound inconsistent or confusing when asked for his or her personal details

• Anyone in a mad rush for early marriage without stating a relevant reason

• Starts enquiring about your properties and income and starts demanding money

How to safeguard yourself

Thorough profile check

The profile you like on online matrimony sites could turn out to be your better half. Hence, it is imperative that you do a thorough profile check. Have a look at where they stay, their educational qualifications, parents and work place and see if the story the online matches say by background check. Visit their place of work. Do a thorough personal reference check. You should also look at their social media profiles.

Always look for verified profile matches

Many matrimonial websites have verified profiles that have been thoroughly checked by verification experts. Ideally you can progress conversation forward with a person having a verified symbol. Marriage is a lifetime decision. If you feel the other person is forcing you to take things forward quickly, be firm to take a back step.

Never transfer money to anyone

Do not transfer funds to prospective bridegroom or bride under any circumstance. The moment someone asks you for money citing some reason or the other, you should become cautious and it’s recommended that you avoid any further calls from them.

Never reveal your account information

Keep your username and password safe and don’t share those with anyone. For your safety, change the password regularly. To access a matrimony website, always type the correct URL in your browser window. Do not click on unsafe short links sent via SMS or WhatsApp.

Stay safe while meeting in person

While meeting a person in person, it is recommended that you meet in public places. Always keep your family informed about your meetings with prospects.

Stay Tuned to Cyber Talk Column on 11th Feb 2020 for real time examples of Cyber Crimes happening through Social Engineering Tactics

