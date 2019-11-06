Don’t get conned with QR code

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Planning to sell something on ecommerce portals like OLX? Make sure you know with whom you are striking a deal.

Cybercrooks are perennially on the lookout for clever methods to siphon off money, with the recent one being the QR code fraud. Responding to a seller’s post on OLX.com, a crook introduced himself as an Army personnel and after striking a deal, used a QR code to steal money from the seller’s bank account.

Rajesh Guduri, a tailor from Warasiguda in Secunderabad, thus lost Rs 8,000 a few days ago. Soon after placing a post on OLX to sell his sewing machine, he received a call from a person, who introduced himself as an Army personnel.

After agreeing on the price of the machine, the ‘buyer’ sent a QR code and asked Rajesh to check whether he got Rs 20 into his account. When Rajesh confirmed that he got the money, the caller asked him to scan the QR code using his mobile phone to get the money for the machine.

“I scanned the code and within seconds, I got a message from the bank saying Rs 8,000 was withdrawn from my account,” Rajesh said, adding his efforts to call the ‘buyer’ back fell flat since the phone appeared to be switched off. It was then that he realised that the caller had duped him.

Cybercrime experts are now asking people doing business on ecommerce portals to know who they are striking deals with.

Instead of doing cash transactions online, they can ask customers to meet them personally to buy the product. When contacted, Rachakonda Cybercrimes Assistant Commissioner of Police S Harinath said gangs from Bharatpur in Rajasthan were found to be committing these offences.

The QR Code scam, officials said, worked just like a user entering login credentials on a phishing page disguised as a banking site. Victims were being conned into scanning a QR code using different social engineering techniques. This enables scammers to get access to victims’ login credentials.

