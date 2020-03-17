Don’t give up fight, Etela tells COVID-19 patients

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Monday urged the three COVID-19 positive patients admitted to Gandhi Hospital not to lose hope and exhorted them to firmly believe that they would be able to beat the disease.

The Minister, who spoke with the three patients over phone on Monday evening reminded that just a few days ago a 24-year-old COVID-19 positive person was treated and discharged from the hospital.

“We want to assure that in the coming days; you will gradually recover and very soon will be discharged from the hospital. Don’t get depressed or give up the fight,” he said. The Health Minister, who also spoke to the relatives of the three COVID-19 patients, assured that the State government would go all out to provide the best possible medical care.

He also sought suggestions from the COVID-19 patients on changes that were needed to be taken up at Gandhi Hospital.

No entry at isolation wards

Health Minister Etela Rajender has ordered the management of Gandhi Hospital to make sure nobody is given access to the isolation wards where COVID-19 patients are admitted. The Minister directed hospital authorities to ensure availability of hospital staff round-the-clock for the COVID-19 positive patients.

He asked health officials to make sure of sanitation in the toilets, adequate mosquito control measures and that quality food is served to the COVID-19 patients.

