Don’t go for wooden furniture: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Nirmal: Forest and Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy urged people to go for alternative products for home furnishing instead of wood for which forests are being destroyed.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating an aluminium factory at Sofinagar here on Friday. Reddy said all sectors were undergoing a transformation, and home furnishing could be done using aluminium products, thus cutting the costs. He added metal door frames, windows and others could replace teakwood. By using the aluminium, one can protect the environment and reduce the destruction of precious forests.

The Minister stressed the need to enhance the green cover of Telangana by planting saplings. He lauded the promoters of the company for providing employment opportunities to locals. He was felicitated by the management of the firm for inaugurating it.

TRS State secretary V Sathyanarayana Goud, district vice-president Pakala Ramachander, Nirmal Agriculture Market Yard Chairman Dharmaji, District Library Corporation Chairman Erravothu Rajender, Nirmal Municipality Vice-Chairman Ajeem Bin and many others were present.