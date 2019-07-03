Don’t ignore your feet

By | Published: 4:59 pm

Your feet bears the real brunt of monsoon. The main problem during this season is high humidity and sweat. But, you can avoid foot and toe infections by taking some extra care.Make sure you wash your feet every time when you return home with gentle warm water and a mild soap to keep infections at bay. Dry the area between your toes and apply an anti-fungal powder daily. Pay special attention to your feet, while bathing.

After washing them well, dry them thoroughly and apply talcum powder. Keep your feet dry and avoid wearing wet shoes. Several bacteria breeds in humidity and wearing closed shoes makes it the perfect environment for pesky fungal infections. Use foot scrubber and, then, apply a good moisturiser that works effectively on hard skin and helps keep the heels soft and smooth. Here are some home remedies for monsoon foot care:

Foot soak

In one-fourth bucket of warm water, add half-a-cup of coarse salt and 10 drops of lemon, or orange essential oil (if you cannot get essential oil, use half-a-cup of lemon juice). If your feet tend to sweat a lot, use a few drops of tea tree oil, as it has germicidal properties. It helps to deal with bad odour. Soak the feet for 10 to 15 minutes.

Apply lotion

Mix together 3 tablespoons of rose water, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and one teaspoon pure glycerin. Apply on feet and leave on for half-an-hour.

Treat dryness

In one-fourth bucket cold water, put 2 tablespoons honey, one tablespoon herbal shampoo, one tablespoon almond oil. Soak feet in it for 20 minutes.

Cooling foot bath

Add rose water, lemon juice, and a splash of eau de cologne in cold water and soak feet in it. Cools, cleans and removes odour.

Massage oil

Take 100 ml olive oil and add 2 drops of eucalyptus oil, 2 drops of rosemary oil and 3 drops of khus, or rose oil. Mix together and keep it in airtight glass jar. Use a little of this for foot massage. It cools and protects the skin and keeps it healthy.