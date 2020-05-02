Don’t mislead people: Jagadish Reddy tells opposition leaders

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday urged the leaders of opposition parties not to mislead the people by making baseless allegations against the State government on Coronavirus testing.

The Minister, along with officials, visited Abbasia Colony in Nalgonda town, declared as a containment area, and inquired with the local people about the measures taken up by the district authorities to supply essential commodities at their doorsteps in view of the restrictions in their area.

Later, speaking to the media, Jagadish Reddy said it was unfortunate that the opposition parties were indulging in politics during such times of a pandemic, raising doubts over the testing for the virus.

“There is no truth in the opposition allegations that coronavirus tests were not being taken up by the State government extensively,” he asserted and pointed out that the number of cases reported in the State was only because of the high number of tests being conducted on contacts of corona positive persons and people with symptoms.

Instead of trying to build confidence among the people, the leaders of opposition parties were deliberately creating misconception and insecurity among the people with their comments, he charged.

He asked the opposition leaders to come up with a list of people who had symptoms and were not covered in the testing. “The government is ready to test them also. The officials have traced all the primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients and were carrying out tests,” the Minister added.

Stating that the spread of Coronavirus was brought under control in erstwhile Nalgonda district with the coordinated efforts of officials from various departments, Jagadish Reddy said no new corona positive case were reported in Nalgonda district for the last 16 days. “People, however, should follow the lockdown norms for some more days to completely come out of the issue,” he cautioned.

Pointing out that the State government had taken all measures to prevent impact of coronavirus on the farm sector, he said the government has already announced that the record paddy crop would be procured from the farmers. Seeds and fertilisers would be supplied to farmers from the next week for the purpose of monsoon crop cultivation, he added.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Kancharla Bhupal Reddy were also among those who accompanied the Minister.

