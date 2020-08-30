Don’t neglect Covid symptoms, says Eatala

Health Minister said all the efforts to contain Covid by the State government will not yield results unless there is cooperation from the society

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 related mortality was less but the ailment tends to impact people who neglect the early symptoms. Delayed diagnosis of Covid affects lungs and becomes fatal, posing a threat to patients, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, on Sunday said.

Addressing students after inaugurating a state-of-the-art seminar hall at Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College for Women, Exhibition Grounds, Rajender said all the efforts to contain Covid by the State government will not yield results unless there is cooperation from the society.

“Despite rapid advances in technology, there is a definite sense of fear among the general public towards Covid-19. The pandemic has created socio-economic challenges, which will leave lasting impact on individuals and families. In such times of crisis, I feel that individuals must work towards well-being of the society,” he said.

The Health Minister, who is also the president of the Exhibition Society, praised the society’s role in contributing towards education for the girl child. “Kasturba Gandhi Degree College was started in 1974 and since then has contributed a lot in providing education to girls in this part of Telangana,” he added.

